DOOR INTERCOM MARKET IS GROWING AT A HIGH CAGR BY 2027 | ABB GROUP, AIPHONE CORPORATION, COMMAX

The Door Intercom Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Door Intercom market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The door intercom systems, also known as door phone is a stand-alone voice communications system that is used inside a building or small collection of buildings, operating independently of the public telephone network. The door intercom systems usually comprise a camera installed outside the door. The video intercom equipment is broadly installed as audiovisual communication systems at the entry and exit points of societies, offices, and commercial buildings, among others.

Top Key Players:- ABB Group, Aiphone Corporation, COMMAX, FERMAX ELECTRÓNICA, S.A.U., Fujian Aurine Technology Co.,Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Legrand SA, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Schneider Electric SE

The quick growth in urbanization in various economies, coupled with increased building automation, is the significant factor driving the growth of the door intercom market. Moreover, the increase in safety standards is the major factor driving the growth of the door intercom market. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the door intercom market.

The global door intercom market is segmented on the basis of product, application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as ordinal intercom system, Wi-Fi intercom system. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as apartments, houses, hotel, office, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Door Intercom market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Door Intercom market in these regions

