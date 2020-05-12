Dog Food Market Report 2020: Global Industry Strategy, Share, Research, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Forecast 2025

With the growing culture of pet humanisation, dog owners have started treating their dogs as family members. Owing to this, the focus of the pet food industry has also shifted towards the health and wellness solutions. Additionally, product premiumisation has incited dog owners to demand for the best food products for their pets. Not only do they look up for flavours and taste but also demand products with high nutritional benefits, good quality ingredients and high manufacturing standards.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=19

Currently, the dog food market represents a multibillion dollar business and the largest segment of the global pet care market. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global dog food market reached a value of US$ 55.12 Billion in 2019 and is further expected to reach US$ 69.74 Billion by 2025. The market growth can be accredited to a number of factors. With rising dog ownership in both developed and emerging markets, there has been a surge in the global demand for dog food. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness on the benefits of quality pet food has also facilitated the market growth. Some of the other growth inducing factors include rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanisation and product innovations.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dog-food-market

Expert Market Research has analysed the global dog food market according to types, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by Type:

Dry Dog Food Dog Treats Wet Dog Food

Market breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Top players:

Mars (LON: MARS) Nestle (SWX: NESN) Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) Hills Pet Iams (P&G) Eukanuba (P&G) Del Monte Foods Diamond Pet Foods Blue Buffalo Heristo AG Affinity Petcare SA

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-personal-care-ingredients-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-rear-occupant-alert-system-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com