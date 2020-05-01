Disposable Medical Supplies Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Increasing hospital-acquired infections worldwide, and increasing antibiotic resistance are significant drivers for the growth of the market. For instance, as per the European Union, in the EU, around 4,100,000 patients are anticipated to acquire a healthcare-associated infection every year. Increase incidences of chronic diseases, aging population and government regulations to provide quality healthcare services are boosting the growth of the market.

Leading Disposable Medical Supplies Market Players:

Medtronic

BD

3M

Cardinal Health

Nipro

ANSELL LTD

Halyard (Owens & Minor)

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Sempermed

Medline Industries

The global disposable medical supplies market is segmented on the basis of, type, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, intubation & ventilation supplies, hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, nonwoven medical supplies, wound care consumables, and others. Based on application the market is segmented into cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics/ ambulatory surgery centers, research institutes and others.

The report covers key developments in the disposable medical supplies market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from disposable medical supplies market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for disposable medical supplies market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the disposable medical supplies market.

