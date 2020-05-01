Discover the Cng Lpg Vehicle Market lucrative opportunities by 2020

Vehicle engine which uses liquid petroleum gas (LPG) or compressed natural gas (CNG) as a secondary fuel are termed as CNG and LPG vehicle. Internal combustion engines running on LPG or CNG are well-proven technologies and work similar to conventional fuel-powered spark ignition engines. Both LPG and CNG are mostly used in spark-ignition engines for bi-fuelled vehicles (vehicles that can operate on more than one fuel type). CNG and LPG are also getting popularity in compression-ignition engines based vehicle such as diesel operated heavy-duty vehicles.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global CNG and LPG market can be categorized in three broad segments namely passenger cars, light commercial vehicle market, and others. On the basis of fuel type the market is further segmented in LPG and CNG.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3181

The LPG and CNG vehicle is gaining penetration in developing countries attributed to low-cost of CNG and LPG over rising prices of petroleum products. In addition CNG and LPG operated vehicles are considered as a green alternative of petroleum operated vehicles. The bi-fuel options offered by LNG and LPG vehicles make them one of the preferred choices among end user, mainly in terms of saving in running costs. Moreover cost benefits of CNG and LPG coupled with significant carbon emission reduction is expected to increase the LPG and CNG market globally.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for CNG and LPG vehicle followed by Europe and North America. Iran, India, and Pakistan are the major market of CNG and LPG vehicles in Asia pacific. Italy is the largest market of CNG and LPG operated vehicle in Europe. The current growth is highest in Asia Pacific and it is expected that price conscious consumers coupled with increasing crude oil prices in this region will keep the growth rate steady during the forecasted period. The strict emission standard by European Union (EU) is driving the market of CNG and LPG in Europe.

Some of the leading global players operating in original equipment manufacturing (OEM) market of CNG and LPG include, Fiat S.P.A., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Group, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Volkswagen and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Some of the leading aftermarket players include, Landi Renzo, Impco, Venchurs, Westport, and Tomasetoo Achile.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3181

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets.

Read all Automotive Market Insights here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp

Report Highlights: