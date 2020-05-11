Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market to witness high growth in near future

The ‘Digital Transaction Management (DTM)Market’ research report assembled by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market is projected to reach USD 10,528.2 million by 2026, according to a new research. Digital transaction management is method of transforming traditional document-based processes to digital/electronic platform. In 2017 the electronic signatures solution segment dominated this market and in terms of regions North America is observed to be the leading contributor in the global market.

The market segments for digital transaction management are based on solutions, industry vertical, end user, and region. The digital transaction management solutions segment includes market for electronic signatures, document digitization, workflow automation, and security & compliance sub segments. Electronic signatures segment is expected to dominate this market in terms of digital transaction management solutions. End user segmentation in the digital transaction management market report covers SMBs and large enterprises. Major industry verticals in this market include BFSI, construction & real estate, education, government, healthcare, and IT & Telecom.

North America is observed to be the leading region in this market during 2017, and is expected to lead the global digital transaction management market throughout forecast period. Presence of established players and cloud infrastructure in this region, and growing trend of investments in cloud-based services drive the market growth in the region. Also, the growing demand from banking sector due to its strong preference for digital platforms, and further technological advancements support market growth in this region.

This market is majorly strengthened by increasing importance and focus on cloud services and IT security. There is a strong preference in the banking and financial services industry for adoption of digital transaction management solutions due to changing customer requirement. Thus, steady flow in volume of transactions done via digital platforms such as e-wallets, internet banking, etc. presents transaction service providers with a genuine growth opportunity in the digital transaction management market. Furthermore, extensive adoption and acceptance of various electronic devices along with the convenience of usage and transacting through these devices is pushing enterprises in various industries towards digitally transforming their operations in line with the dynamic consumer requirements and preferences. All these factors are eventually expected to have a positive impact on the progress of digital transaction management market across the world.

Some of the leading companies operating in the Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market include DocuSign Inc., Fluix, Kofax Inc., Captricity, Box, Namirial Spa, ZorroSign Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc., AssureSign LLC, ThinkSmart LLC, eOriginal, Inc., Euronovate S.A., DocuFirst, OneSpan, HelloSign, Accusoft Corporation, Connective. These companies offer innovative solutions to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers from multiple industry verticals

Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Digital Transaction Management Market Insights

3.1.Digital Transaction Management – Industry snapshot

3.2.Digital Transaction Management – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Digital Transaction Management Market Dynamics

3.4.Digital Transaction Management – Market Forces

3.4.1.Digital Transaction Management Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2.Digital Transaction Management Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.4.3.Digital Transaction Management Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.5.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.5.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.5.3.Threat of substitute

3.5.4.Threat of new entrant

3.5.5.Degree of competition

3.6.Digital Transaction Management Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.7.Digital Transaction Management Market Value Chain Analysis

3.8.Digital Transaction Management Industry Trends

3.9.Competitive Ranking Analysis

4.Digital Transaction Management Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Solution

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Electronic Signatures

4.3.Workflow automation

4.4.Document Digitization

4.5.Security and Compliance

4.6.Others

5.Digital Transaction Management Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End User

5.1.Key Findings

5.2.Large Enterprises

