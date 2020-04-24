Digital Textile Printing Market Will Going To Be Worth $3,943 million By The End Of 2022|key players like JV Digital Printing,AM Printex,AGS Transact Technologies,Digitex India Inc

The global digital textile printing market was valued at $1,245 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $3,943 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2016 to 2022. The inks used in digital printing are formulated according to type of fiber (cotton, silk, polyester, and nylon). During the printing process, the fabric is fed into the printer using rollers. Ink is then applied to the surface in the form of tiny droplets.

The fabric is then finished by using heat and/or steam to increase the efficiency (some inks also require washing and drying). Digital textile printing helps in embellishing and contributing to the style of the garment. In synchronization with the rapid technological changes, the textile industry is in turn making a rapid shift toward digital prints rather than dyed fabrics.

Key Players:

JV Digital Printing,AM Printex,AGS Transact Technologies,Digitex India Inc.,Fisher Textiles, Inc.,Dazian LLC.,Dickson Coatings,Glen Raven, Inc.,China Dyeing Holdings, Ltd.,Mehler Tecnologies

The market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to increase in demand for printed textiles, growth in demand for advanced technologies and better quality products. Furthermore, rise in per capita disposable income, overall economic growth, increase in population, rapid change in fashion trends, rise in purchasing capability, and upsurge in the concept of advertising through printed garments are further anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for apparel, clothing, home furnishings, and automotive dcor is further expected to boost the market growth. However, volatile prices of raw materials and hazardous effects of digital printing inks are expected to hamper this growth.

The global digital textile printing market is segmented based on ink type, substrate, application, and geography. Based on ink type segment, it is categorized into reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigment and others. On the basis of substrate, it is classified into cotton, silk, polyester, and others. By application, it is divided into clothing/garments, households, technical textiles, display, and others. The silk substrate segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Digital Textile Printing market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Digital Textile Printing market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Digital Textile Printing industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

