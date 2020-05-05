Digital Signatures Market 2016-2022 / Size, Share, Emerging Trends And Forecasts

A digital signature is a mathematical technique used for determining the authenticity of an electronic document or message such as e-mails, word file, PDF, and others. It is considered equivalent to a handwritten signature, which implies that a communication with a valid digital signature possesses similar attributes as that of a handwritten signature and cannot be denied by the sender.Electronic documents are secured using the process of encryption at the sender’s end. To access the data, the receiver must be authorized to decrypt the data sent by the creator.

Itrefers to the use of a digitized form of signature to reduce deception and promote security in documentation across various sectors, such as government, information technology, healthcare, finance and insurance, telecom, and retail.

Market Dynamics:

The Digital Signature solution offers various advantages such as enhanced security, lower costs, increased efficiency, and reduced turnover time. Factors like increasing use of digital signature to eliminate fraud, technological innovations and enhanced data integrity, scalability, and transparency are driving the market growth. This is also enhanced by the growing government focus towards eliminating paperwork in the governance processes. Increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions would lead to more penetration into the Digital Signature market.

The increasing e-commerce market and growing number of connected devices, including smartphone, tablet, and laptop, is further expected to drive the demand for digital signature across the globe.However, implementation cost and incompatibility among various digital signature techniques will hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global digital signatures market can be segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, application, and services.

1. Solution:

i) Software

ii) Hardware

2. Deployment Mode:

i) Cloud-Based

ii) On-Premises

3. Application:

i) Government

ii) Finance & Insurance

iii) Information Technology (IT)

iv) Healthcare & Lifesciences

v) Retail

vi) Telecom

vii) Others (include architecture, engineering, construction and legal)

4. Services:

i) Managed Services

ii) Professional Services

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and South America.Enhancement of digital technologies in emerging markets like China and India have made the Asia Pacific region the fastest growing market. Geographically, North America is the largest market for digital signatures because of the presence of already established infrastructure. Europe is the 2nd largest market after North America and the newly introduced electronic signature regulations would boost the cross country transactions among the European Union countries.

Key Players:

Some of the key companies in global Digital Signature market are Adobe Systems Inc, Ascertia, Microsoft Corporation, Docusign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp, eSignLive, Gemalto Inc, IdenTrust Inc, International Business Solutions LLC, Kofax Limited, Korea SYSTEM’s TECH Inc, Kotrade Inc, Oracle Corporation, Right Signature LLC, Rpost Technologies, Secured Signing Limited, SIGNiX Inc and Shachihata Inc.

