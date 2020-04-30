Digital Signature Market 2020-2025 | Industry Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Digital Signature Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global digital signature market size reached a value of around USD 1.5 billion in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 37.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global digital signature market is likely to be dominated by North America, which holds the largest market share. In the coming years, Europe is projected to increase rapidly because of the demand for safe trusted transactions, the introduction of new rules on electronic signatures, and the protection of users’ independence via a digital network. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow more rapidly due to the growing BFSI sector and several governmental organisations’ initiatives aimed at improving the use of digital technology.

The green movement has taken hold worldwide during the last decade, leading to the transfer of governments, corporate offices, as well as companies to fully or partially paperless workflows. Business processes without paper are simpler and always environmentally friendly. Most departments began using online documents to save a large amount of paper. Green movement companies contributed to protecting the environment, with both governments and companies concerned about the environment. Working towards paperless document systems has increased operational efficiency and reduced operating costs, as well as accelerated decision-making. Documents must be signed for authentication using electronic signatures under electronic documents. For electronic documents, electronic signatures are embedded and electronically exchanged over the network. Without substantial changes to the existing workflow, the electronic signatures will integrate seamlessly into business applications. Such developments are propelling the market for digital signature.

In February 2017, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE), one of the key players, unveiled the first open, cloud-based digital signature built on an open standard. The digital signatures are advanced and protected forms of electronic signatures that are used for various processes like in the healthcare sector or for mortgage, on any browser or on any mobile device that is supported by Adobe Document Cloud as well as Adobe Sign.

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware Software Service

Market Breakup by Deployment:

On-Premise Cloud

Market Breakup by Applications:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Education Human Resource IT & Telecommunication Government Healthcare & Life Science Real Estate Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

Digital signatures are being widely demanded to get rid of rising fraud cases. The Government Paperwork Elimination Act has also aided the growth of the market. The demand for improved security and management is propelling the market growth further. The rising number of deals and partnerships in the market is driving the market development. The rising adoption of cloud-based deployment is also pushing the market growth further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global digital signature market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the component, deployment, application, and major regional markets of digital signature. It assesses the market based on SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Ascertia Ltd Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Gemalto N.V. Onespan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Entrust Datacard Signix Secured Signing Limited Identrust Inc Kofax Company Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

