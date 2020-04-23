DIGITAL POWER CONVERSION MARKET 2020 BOOSTED BY RISING DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS LIKE CIRRUS LOGIC INC., COSEL CO. LTD., ERICSSON AB

The Digital Power Conversion Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital Power Conversion market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Digital power is the energy conversion system under which the digital control techniques are useful to varied power management applications. The use of digital power conversion is increasing to ensure appropriate running of the digital processes throughout residential and industrial sectors.

Top Key Players:- Cirrus Logic Inc., Cosel Co. Ltd., Ericsson AB, GE Power Conversion, Microchip Technology Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, ROHM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TDK Corporation

The digital power conversion is getting heavily used in communication infrastructures which is responsible for driving the growth of digital power conversion market. In addition to this, use of efficient digital power converters in expected to gain momentum in automotive industry, where DC to AC converters are majorly used to charge the batteries of vehicles. This factor is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the digital power conversion market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Digital Power Conversion industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global digital power conversion market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the digital power conversion market is segmented into AC/DC, DC/AC, isolated DC/AC, non-isolated DC/AC, sequencers, power conditioning/active power filtering, hot swap. On the basis of application, the digital power conversion market is segmented into industrial, enterprise and cloud computing, communication infrastructure.

The report analyzes factors affecting Digital Power Conversion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Digital Power Conversion market in these regions

