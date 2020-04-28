Digital PCR Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020 – 2027

PCR is polymerase chain reaction is in vitro amplification of any given DNA or RNA sample, while digital PCR is the quantitative PCR technique that provide reproducible way of measuring amount of DNA or RNA present in particular sample. The advantage of digital PCR has high tolerance to inhibitors and it distinguish expression of alleles, and measure the cancer genes. PCR has various application such as paternity testing, detection of hereditary disease, forensic science, and DNA cloning.

The digital PCR market is anticipated to grow due to factors such as increase in infectious disease, geriatric population, and technological advancement are some factors which are driving the market growth. Also the achievement of Human Genomic Project is main factor which drive the market growth. Increase in penetration of digital PCR in developing countries and genome based drug discovery are expected to offer opportunity for company to grow in market.

Major Key Players:

Thermo fisher scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-la Roche ltd.

QIAGEN

Takara bio, Inc.

Agilent technologies, Inc.

Biomerieux SA

Abbott laboratories

Merck KGaA

Promega corporation

BD

