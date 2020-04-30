Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market TO WITNESS STELLAR CAGR DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD 2020 – 2027

The digital out of home(DOOH) market accounted to US$ 6,084.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,905.7 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to continue contributing highest revenue throughout the forecast period. U.S digital out of home market is witnessing a high growth as it is a developed country and people are more tech-savvy. Furthermore, several companies are investing in digital out of home market in order to increase its market revenue and position.

Some of the key players in the digital OOH market include JCDecaux, Clear Channel Holdings, Inc., Outfront Media, Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, LLC, Lightbox OOH Video Network, Bell Media, Inc., Ayuda Media Systems, Signagelive, and Real Digital Media.

Under end user segment, retail is the leading industry. The adoption of digital out-of-home (OOH) is high in this industry. Advertisement featured on digital display is mainly comes from retailers. For instance, in April 2019, H&M, a clothing retailer has executed a number of advanced deployments, such as an interactive voice mirror in Times Square, New York City. It is installed through a collaboration with digital signage provider Visual Art, digital experiences provider Ombori and Microsoft Corporation. The retail chains are considered to be the ideal environment for DOOH solutions. Geographically scattered with several departments, the CMOs in the industry greatly benefit from the flexibility and precision offered by DOOH advertisement.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Digital Out of Home market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Digital Out of Home market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Digital Out of Home market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Digital Out of Home market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

