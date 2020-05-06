Digital Marketing Market Size 2019 – Global Industry Strategy, Share, Research, Report and Forecast, to 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Digital Marketing Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global digital marketing market stood at a value of around USD 305 billion in 2019. The industry is further expected to witness a healthy growth, displaying a CAGR of 17.6% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain USD 807 billion by 2025.

While North America is the leading region in the global digital marketing market, contributing about 38% to the global market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the emerging economies within the region. In the Asia Pacific, the digital advertising investment has surpassed Europe due to the growing technological investment coupled with the increased penetration of smart phones and internet in the regions such as India and China.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=863

The total digital spending on mobile advertisements has increased by around 20% due to the growing inclination of consumers towards smartphones and social media. With the Indian government promoting the Digital India initiative coupled with the presence of one of the largest global youth populations, the region is expected to provide tremendous growth opportunities for the digital marketing industry. Havas Media Group, a key player in the global digital marketing industry, has laid out ambitious growth plans for its third acquisition after Langoor and Think Design in India, which is expected to take place by the end of 2019. After operating successfully in the US for the last three years, the company is now focusing on the Indian and China markets. To make a concerted effort to grow its presence in India, the company is aiming for a growth in its acquisitions within the region. By the end of the year, the company is expected to finalise three acquisitions in India with 1000 people.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-marketing-market

The customer-centric approach and the availability of customised solutions are further expected to aid the industry. In August 2019, Dentsu Aegis Network (OTCMKTS: DNTUY) announced the acquisition of MuteSix, a top digital performance and one of the world’s largest direct-to-consumer marketing agencies. After the completion of this acquisition, MuteSix will join iProspect, a key player in the global digital marketing industry, and will be called “MuteSix, an iProspect Company”. iProspect is one of the leading performance marketing firm and the first truly global digital marketing agency, creating marketing strategies for leading brands such as General Motors, Hilton, Procter & Gamble, and Microsoft, among others. This acquisition will extend the performance marketing solutions of iProspect for both enterprise and direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketers, further aiding the global digital marketing industry growth.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

BFSI Pharmaceuticals Retail Other

The end-use sectors of digital marketing are BFSI, pharmaceuticals, and retail, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the global digital marketing market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The increasing inclination of customers towards digital media platforms is driving the global digital marketing industry forward. The growing electronics sector and the increased penetration of smartphones, particularly in the emerging economies, are further aiding the growth of the industry. With the advancement in technology and the development of new solutions, and the rising consumer awareness regarding digital media, the industry is witnessing a further boost. The increasing urbanisation and rising disposable incomes are leading to a change in consumer preferences, which is providing further impetus to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global digital marketing market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) information for the regional digital marketing markets and its end-uses. It also provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

iProspect Havas Media Publicis Sapient(OTCMKTS: PUBGY) VML, LLC RAPP Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/photonics-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-payment-terminals-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com