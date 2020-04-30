Digital Map Market Size 2020-2025 | Worth $30.1 Billion by 2025| Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Digital Map Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global digital map market size reached a value of USD 13.5 billion in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 14.30% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a value of nearly USD 30.1 billion by 2025.

The global digital map market is being led by the Asia Pacific, which is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific digital map market is growing rapidly because of the rapidly increasing number of internet users and internet usage through smartphones and other mobile devices. The market is likely to grow at a rate much higher than today as content consumption in major Asia Pacific economies, including China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong, is rising at an ever-increasing rate. Furthermore, tremendous growth in agriculture, oil, gas, and other natural resources have fostered the market growth, making this region one of the fastest-growing regions for the market.

The outdoor application sector dominated the global market in 2019 with the maximum market share. It is because of the growing use of outdoor maps in the automotive sector, smartphones, as well as other portable devices like tablets and laptops. The outdoor segment comprises the usage of digital maps and product marketing navigation systems, the development of global networking, fleet management, land decision-making, disaster management, risk analysis, and some other surveys.

In January 2020, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), one of the leading key players in the industry, introduced a new version of apple digital maps. It offers quicker navigation, more accurate roads, transit notifications in real-time, favourite locations lists, as well as accessibility to Look Around, which provides street 3-D pictures similar to Google’s Street View. While the Maps app probably would not look drastically, the upgrade means that more regions in the United States have been covered.

Market Breakup by Type:

Software Solutions Maps (Data) Services

Market Breakup by Functionality:

Computerized Scientific GPS Navigation

Market Breakup by Applications:

Indoor Applications Outdoor Applications

Market Breakup by End Use:

Government and Utilities Construction and Engineering Logistics, Travel, and Transportation Military and Defence Automotive Retail and Real Estate Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The increasing use of geospatial data is driving the global digital map market growth. The rising penetration of the internet in the market and the thriving population of internet users is propelling the market demand. The rapidly growing market for smartphones is also boosting the demand for digital maps. The growing adoption of digital maps across different verticals is pushing the market growth further. The global digital maps market is also being significantly driven by the rising technological advancements.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global digital map market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the type, functionality, applications, end-uses, and regional markets of digital maps. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc. Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL) TomTom N.V. (OTCMKTS: TMOAY) Mapbox Inc. DigitalGlobe, Inc. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) HERE Global B.V. Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

