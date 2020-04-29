Digital Language Learning Market International Outlook to 2027 – Lingoda GmbH, Living Language , Pearson, Preply, Rosetta Stone, Verbling

Digital Language Learning Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Language Type (English, Mandarin, Spanish, German, Others); Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud); Business Type (Business-to-Business, Business-to-Customer); End User (Academic, Non-Academic)

Digital English language learning is witnessing the major demand from both academic and non-academic sectors in Asian countries. The currently increasing trend among Asian students to enroll themselves in universities in the western countries for higher education is creating a significant demand for language learning courses. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries, especially from India and China, enroll themselves for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), and other language-based courses and certifications. TOEFL and IELTS are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level, including proper English speaking and writing skills. This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various ELT institutions across these countries, which in turn has opened up avenues for different English learning methods. Moreover, in response to this, various schools, colleges, and universities in India and China have adopted digital learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing.

APAC comprises countries with developed educational sectors, including China, Australia, India, Singapore, and South Korea. These countries are leveraging every possible method and model to enhance English proficiency with an aim to increase the number of English speaking individuals. According to EF Education First English Proficiency Test, Asian countries hold the second position, after Europe, among the non-native English speaking countries. Over the years, countries in APAC have been investing significantly in promoting English language learning and also has lucrative opportunities for English learning. Further, the APAC countries are experiencing exponential growth in their economic development, thus, creating several business prospects, which has further resulted in increasing demand for learning a second language. In APAC, the trend for learning foreign languages is changing noticeably. Owing to the scarcity of proficient English teachers across the region, students are now opting for digital modes, mostly through smartphones and tablets, for learning languages. Moreover, the smartphone penetration in these countries is very high; also, the youth is incredibly tech-savvy, and thus, the adoption of digital learning apps in the region is high. The high rate of internet penetration has stimulated the demand for e-learning in the country, which is also positively impacting the digital language learning market.

The digital language learning market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global digital language learning market. Whereas SAM followed by MEA, and Europe holds the highest market share in the digital language learning market. Digital language learning market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Top Listed Companies in digital language learning market include – Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC), Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., and Yabla, Inc. among others.

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By Language Type

• English

• Mandarin

• Spanish

• German

• Others

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By Deployment Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By Business Type

• Business-to-Business

• Business-to-Customer

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By End-User

• Academic

• Non-Academic

