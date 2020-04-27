Digital English Language Learning Market 2020: World Trade to Witness Huge Growth and Advancements

“Digital English Language Learning Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Digital English Language Learning Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, EF Education First, inlingua, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, LearnCube, McGraw-Hill Education, Onwards Learning, OKpanda, Oxford University Press, Rosetta Stone, Transparent Language, Voxy ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Digital English Language Learning industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Digital English Language Learning Market: English is spoken by more than one billion people worldwide and is the second most popular language to learn after Mandarin. ELT programs are gaining momentum because of globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities. With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats. Digital English language learning comprises digital content and products that facilitate the learning of languages through ICT tools.

Increased number of student enrollment for graduate schools to English speaking countries iIconsidered to be the primary contributor to the growth of this market. In the higher education segment, universities in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada require applicants to pass language tests such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and International English Language Testing System (IELTS). In an attempt to excel in these tests students are compelled to enroll in private English language training (ELT) institutions. This development has led to significant demand for ELT in countries like India and China, where each year, the number of graduates moving to countries like UK and US for advanced studies is growing at a notable rate. This rise in the number of English language learners will augment the growth of the global digital English language learning market during the forecast period.

The global digital English language learning market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional manufacturers. With international players increasing their footprint in the market, regional manufacturers are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on features of quality, technology, and pricing. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further due to the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and increasing number of M&A.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next several years. Countries in the region have started introducing formal English language education from the first year of junior secondary schools. Countries such as China and South Korea are keen on increasing English language skills among students. As a result, these countries are investing heavily in English language courses, making them the top revenue contributors globally. Also, the rise in the number of students migrating to western countries such as the US and the UK is another factor contributing to the growth of the English learning market in the region.

