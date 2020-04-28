Digital Banking Platforms Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027

The Digital Banking Platforms Market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The report is helpful to present you better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. With this report you can focus on the data and realities of the IT industry which keeps you on the right path. This market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame.

Some of The Leading Players of Digital Banking Platforms Market – Appway AG, CREALOGIX, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria Group SA, TCS Limited, The Bank of New York Mellon, Worldline

Digital banking platform is an omnichannel or multichannel solution implemented by banks to digitalize banking services. Digital banking is a broader term than online baking as it includes digitalization of all banking services, which were initially available only at bank branches. These activities include loan management, applying for financial products, money deposits, withdrawals, or payments, and account services, among others. Implementation of digital banking platforms helps banks to efficiently perform tasks with reduced human errors, thus, improving the quality of services offered.

The growing adoption of smartphones, laptops, and desktops, coupled with increasing internet penetration is resulting in the growth of digital banking platforms market. With the availability of enhanced internet access, users’ can easily perform banking activities through these devices. Further, increasing awareness among people regarding online banking and adoption of digital platforms by banks to offer better customer experience are other key factors propelling the digital banking platforms market growth. Also, several governments of developing nations are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding digital payments, thereby, bolstering the growth of the digital banking payments market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Digital Banking Platforms Market Landscape

4 Digital Banking Platforms Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis- Global

6 Digital Banking Platforms Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Digital Banking Platforms Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Digital Banking Platforms Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Digital Banking Platforms Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Digital Banking Platforms Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

