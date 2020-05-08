Dietary Supplements Product Sale Skyrockets amid Unprecedented Demand Spurred by Raging COVID-19 Outbreak

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Dietary Supplements market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Dietary Supplements market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Dietary Supplements market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Dietary Supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Dietary Supplements market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
segmented as follows:
- By Application
- Weight loss
- Sports nutrition
- General wellbeing
- Immune and Digestive Health
- Bone and Joint Health
- Heart Health
- Others (beauty supplements, anti-allergy and eye health)
- By Ingredients
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Amino Acids
- Botanical Supplements
- Others (concentrate, metabolite, constituent, or extract)
- By Form
- Soft gel/Pills
- Confectionery Products
- Gummies
- Chews
- Others (lollipops, hard-boiled candies)
- Pharmaceutical Products
- Chewable Pills and Pills
- Gel Caps
- Confectionery Products
- Powder
- Liquid
- Soft gel/Pills
- By End Use
- Men
- Women
- Senior Citizens
- Others (kids and toddlers)
- By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies/Drugstores
- Health & Beauty Stores
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Internet
- Direct Selling
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Herbalife International
- BASF SE
- E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
- Glanbia Plc
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amway Enterprises
- NBTY Inc.
- Bayer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline Limited
The report resolves the following doubts related to the Dietary Supplements market:
- Who are the leading market players operating in the current Dietary Supplements market landscape?
- Which region is expected to dominate the Dietary Supplements market in terms of market share and size during the forecast period?
- What are the various factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the Dietary Supplements market in the upcoming years?
- What is the most impactful marketing strategy adopted by players in the Dietary Supplements market?
- What is the projected CAGR growth of application 1 during the forecast period?