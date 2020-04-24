Diesel Common Rail injection system Market Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

Common rail fuel injection is a technology that enhances the performance of the vehicle by regulating the fuel pressure. Common rail injection represents the most advanced technology in the diesel engine fuel injection system. In Common Rail Injection System, enhancement of performance of the vehicle is done by regulating the fuel pressure.Simultaneous direct injection into the cylinders for efficient combustion is the principle observed in this technique.

The Electronic Control Unit (ECU) precisely modifies injection pressure based on the data obtained from sensors on the cams and crankshafts. The Piezoelectric fuel injector is a significant advancement in the Common Rail injectionsystem that is independent of sensors. By the deformation of the piezo electric crystals, signals are transmitted to the ECU and the pressure is gauged.

Market Dynamics:

The rising need to control vehicle emissions and increase fuel efficiency in diesel engine vehicles will impel the growth prospects of the rail injection market.Since this technology results in better combustion, higher power, better fuel economy, and lower emissions, it is rapidly being adopted by automobile manufacturers to develop fuel-efficient vehicles.

The increasing regulatory norms by the governments around the world also has led to the growth of the Diesel Common Rail Injection System. The stringency in the emission norms compelled the manufacturers to explore different technology improving the diesel combustion process by reducing the vehicle emission complying with the fuel economy standards.

The ultra-high pressure common rail fuel injector is one of the latest developments in the diesel common rail injection system. It is superior to the conventional system because of its better efficiency and emission reduction system.

The absence of aftermarket is a major restraint to the diesel common rail injection system market. Similarly, the use of high pressure fuel pumps and ECU in diesel common rail fuel injection has limited the growth of this market due to additional costs.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Diesel Common Rail Injection Systems market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle typeand fuel injector type.

1. Vehicle Type:

i) Passenger Cars

ii) Light Commercial Vehicles

iii) Heavy Commercial Vehicles

2. Fuel Injector Type:

i) Solenoid

ii) Piezoelectric

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, North America has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific respectively. The Europe and Middle East Asia region region dominates this market and is anticipated to grow in the following years.

Factors such as the rising demand for advanced diesel technology in this region will foster the prospects for market growth. Since most of the vehicles sold have diesel engines, the ability of common rail injection technology to increase the overall fuel efficiency and power of such vehicles will result in its augmented adoption.

Key Players:

Some of the key companies in this market are Delphi Corporation, Continental, Aisin Seiki, Eaton, Federal Mogul, Denso Auto Parts, Ganser, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hyundai KEFICO, Stanadyne Holdings, SMP OE, Infineon Technologies, Keihin, and STMicroelectronics.

