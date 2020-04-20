Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions Type and Application Forecast To 2023

Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

This report studies the di-isononyl phthalate (DINP) market. Diisononyl phthalate (DINP) is a phthalate ester primarily used as a general purpose plasticizer. Plasticizers increase the softness and flexibility of polymeric materials. Over 95% of the DINP produced is used to improve the flexibility, pliability and elasticity of a variety of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

BASF

Evonik

ExxonMobil

Polynt

Mitsubishi Chemical

UPC Group

Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP)

Aekyung Petrochemical

Xiongye Chem

Kunshan Hefeng

…

Market Segment by Type, covers:

DINP (99.5%)

DINP (99.0%-99.5%)

The worldwide market for Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2570 million US$ in 2023, from 2070 million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Plasticizer for PVC

Plasticizer for other Polymers

Other

