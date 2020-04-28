Dental Implants Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 6.01% By 2023 – Straumann Group, Danaher Corp, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, 3M

A Dental implant is a tooth like structure made of hybrid material such as titanium or zirconium. Such an implant is also known as frames or metal posts. These implants are surgically implanted/positioned into the jawbone beneath the gum line. This helps dentists to restore any missing tooth and provide support to the gum in that area. Dental implant benefits oral health and restores the mouth’s ability to chew, talk, bite into food. These implants provide adequate bone support and commit the implanted structures for long-term functionality. Owing to its growing popularity, especially among the elderly population worldwide, the dental implant market is on a rapid upward climb globally. The rise in awareness about safe and effective dental retstoration procedures has has led to an increased number of people opening up to dental implants. It is seems attractive because it is a relatively hassle-free medical process and is performed as an outpatient procedure.

The Dental implant market is growing at a steady pace and is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the emerging economies. There are more than 35 million Americans who are fully edentulous, and this is expected to increase as the aging population grows. Most of the older population is demanding tooth replacement, especially is they are fully edentulous. However, even partially edentulous people, young and old are viewing dental implant as a viable option.. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, it estimated that by 2030 there will be more than 200 million partially edentulous patients.

The Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is set to be the leading region for the dental implant market growth followed by the Americas. Asia Pacific and ROW are set to be the emerging regions. The emerging markets have a high potential to grow owing to an increase in the patient population and their focus toward healthcare infrastructure. The dental market has the lowest penetration in the emerging market and most of the vendors are targeting to penetrate in countries such as India. China, Thailand, and Vietnam. Further, medical tourism has become a new trend in the emerging markets as most of the people from developed countries are travelling to the APAC region, especially India, for dental implant procedures. However, the high cost of implants and the expensive procedural cost in the US, lack of skilled surgeonsand proper reimbursement policies across some of the developed countries, and lack of awareness about advanced implants in the developing countries have a significant impact on the overall market growth.

The Global dental implant market is highly fragmented and has immense growth opportunities for vendors, especially in the developing regions. The market enjoys the participation of many global, regional, and local players who are competing fiercely to gain a strong foothold as top vendor. Big players, such as Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Straumann, and 3M often acquire small yet promising companies to increase their market share. Most giant companies are using acquisition strategies to expand their business operations by leveraging their products portfolio across the globe. The competitive environment in the market will intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, product innovations, and M&A. Strategic alliances are being formed to manufacture and market dental implants more vigorously and efficiently

