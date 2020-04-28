Dental Biomaterials Market on Present State & Future Growth Prospects to 2027

Dental Biomaterials are biological product used for restoring tooth supporting structures such as bones, soft tissues and periodontal structure in dentistry. The restoration is carried out with the help of natural tissues such as enamel, dentin, cementum and other intraoral tissue and biocompatible synthetic materials such as metals, ceramics, and composite structures

The Dental Biomaterials market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growth in growing geriatric and edentulous population, growing expenditure on dental and oral care, growing number of dental clinics, increase in adoption of novel adhesives, resin cement in CAD/CAM and rise in digital technology. Nevertheless, high cost of biomaterial is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

3M Company

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona, Inc

Geistlich Pharma AG

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Medtronic PLC

Royal DSM

Straumann Holding AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Global Dental Biomaterials Market research survey represents a comprehensive presumption of the market and encloses imperative future estimations, industry-authenticated figures, and facts of market. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and the sellers of the market.

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Global Dental Biomaterials Market.

