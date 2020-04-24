Demanded Report on Remote Patient Monitoring Market Analysis Forecast with Leading Key Players: Boston Scientific Corporation, Nihon Kohden, Medtronic Inc.

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was $703 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% to reach $2,130 million by 2022. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology used to collect medical and health-related data from individuals at one location and electronically transmit it to a healthcare provider at another location. RPM is used to remotely monitor and analyze physiological parameters such as blood oxygen levels, vital signs, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar, which improves the quality of care, quality of life, and allows early prediction of aggravations and exacerbations. This reduces the number of emergency department visits, and duration of hospitalization. This is attributed to the large undiagnosed patient population, improving access to healthcare systems, and a high risk of developing chronic disease due to rapid urbanization. In addition, the increase in incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and COPD, are responsible for the high growth rate.

Leading players of Remote Patient Monitoring Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Nihon Kohden, Medtronic Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Omron Healthcare

The “Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Remote Patient Monitoring market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Remote Patient Monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Remote Patient Monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Condition:

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

Diabetes

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Blood Pressure

Mental Health

Others

Segmentation by Component:

Devices

Software

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Remote Patient Monitoring market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Remote Patient Monitoring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Remote Patient Monitoring Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Remote Patient Monitoring Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

