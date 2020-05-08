Demand for Zipper Pouch Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences

A recent market study on the global Zipper Pouch market reveals that the global Zipper Pouch market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amcor Limited
Bemis Company, Inc.
Uflex Ltd.
Sealed Air Corporation
Mondi Plc
Winpak Ltd.
Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
Glenroy, Inc.
Huhtamaki Oyj
Sonoco Products Company
Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.
Ampac Holdings LLC
Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation
Berry Global, Inc.
AE Adams (Henfield) Ltd.
Paharpur 3P
Printpack, Inc.
RCP Ranstadt GmbH
Sharp Packaging Services
DeVe-Pack
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Material Type
Plastic
Paper
Aluminium Laminates
Others
By Product Type
Standup Zipper Pouch
Flat Zipper Pouch
By Closure Type
Press to Close Zip
Slider Zip
Segment by Application
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
