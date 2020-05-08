Demand for Vehicle Alarm System Market to be fueled by Changes in Consumer Perception and Growing Awareness 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

Introduction: – Vehicle alarm system Market

A security system is always a perfect way to protect your vehicle from external sources. Vehicle alarm system is the technology to protect your vehicle from theft, the system works by creating loud noise or sometimes by flashing of lights from the vehicles offering a prompt response to the owner so that he can reach to his car. As per the automotive industry association’s reports_bk_01_01_2020, thousands of vehicles are stolen every year in United Kingdom because of not having an adequate vehicle alarm system

The vehicle alarm system is being used all over the world to discourage theft activity or intrusion of the vehicle. The vehicle alarm system was invented in 1913 and has evolved to a high degree with the system having a plethora of interactive features. For e.g., vehicle alarm system consist of receiver which allows the owner to control alarm from his vehicle keys. On most of the vehicle alarm system, it is installed in keys so that when any one opens the door with the other system can blow sound. The vehicle alarm system can take care of vehicle safety when the owner is not in proximity of the vehicle as well. Many times a vehicle can be stolen from the parking area where the vehicle alarm system takes care by sending a message to his mobile phone or acting as a siren. The vehicle alarm system can be installed to any vehicle of any capacity, where the owner can check his vehicle status by at any point of time irrespective of his/her location.

Market Dynamics: – Vehicle alarm system Market

Increasing vehicle fleet with related thefts and misuse is the pivotal driver to boost the market growth in vehicle alarm system across the world. Increased spending of end-users in ensuring quality security systems in respective vehicles is another driving factor which can be attributed to the growth of vehicle alarm system market. In addition, insurance authorities have stringent regulation in several countries for any vehicle to be insured with the vehicle alarm system thus enabling the vehicle owner entitled for valid compensation in case of theft and intrusion. However, there is restraint which can restrict the growth of vehicle alarm system market is, associated high costs for installation of alarm safety systems in vehicles. The reason has resulted in few buyers of the product in developing and third world countries. On the basis of opportunity, competition between new entrants in the vehicle alarm system are increasing from last couple of years owing to lucrative growth in the market. The aftermarket sales channel can also benefit from sales and new installations of vehicle alarm system to existing vehicles having/ not-having the same. The key manufacturers of vehicle alarm system are focusing on to introduce variety of products and user interface systems in vehicle alarm system market and its components.

Segmentation: – Vehicle alarm system Market

On the basis of type, technology, application and vehicles, vehicle alarm system market segmented as

On the basis of type, vehicle alarm system market is segmented as

Active Vehicle alarm

Passive Vehicle alarm

Remote Start Vehicle alarm

Two way paging Vehicle alarm

GPS Vehicle alarm

Silent Vehicle alarm

Audible Vehicle alarm

On the basis of technology, vehicle alarm system market is segmented as

Real Time location System

Radio Frequency identification

Global positioning System

On the basis of application, vehicle alarm system market is segmented as

By Smartphone Controlling

By Keys Controlling

Others

On the basis of vehicles, vehicle alarm system market is segmented as

Passenger Car Compact Mid- Size Luxury SUV

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial

Two Wheeler

Regional Outlook: Vehicle alarm system Market

On the basis of geographical region, the vehicle alarm system market has attained a stage of maturity in the developed countries of North America and Western Europe region, where most of the vehicles come with pre-equipped vehicle alarm system. The North American vehicle alarm system market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming future. This is expected to propel the demand for vehicles in the region in the coming future. However, regional markets of the North American and Western Europe regions are more mature and are projected to witness steady growth in the near future.

Some of the key players of vehicle alarm system market are the

Pricol Ltd

Golden security Technology

Scorpion Automotive

Delphi Automotive Plc

Continental AG

Lear Corporation

TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the vehicle alarm system market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Vehicle alarm system also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The vehicle alarm system report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

