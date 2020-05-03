Demand for Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Skyrockets with the Surge in Covid-19 Cases, Supporting Global Revenue

New Study on the Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market include Wienerberger AG, Bekaert, Harwal Group of Companies, TechnipFMC plc., Changchun gaoxiang Special Pipes Co., Ltd, Aerosun Corporation, Amiantit Group, Cosmoplast Industrial Company (LLC), Magma Global Limited, Pestec, Wellstream Flexibles (General Electric), Airborne Oil & Gas BV and CGH Belgium, among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Research and development, followed by product trial, and its respective market approach will support the growth of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market and in turn, will help increase the profitability of products. Further, consensus between end user and manufacturer for long term supply and related services will provide addition benefits for market growth.

Development:

In March 2018, Saudi Aramco signed an MoU with Aerosun Corporation for the manufacturing of reinforced thermoplastic pipe and components

In 2016, Magma Global Limited opened a new production facility at Portsmouth, U.K., which is engaged in the production of reinforced thermoplastic pipes

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major reinforced thermoplastic pipes market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

Analysis of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key reinforced thermoplastic pipes market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market: