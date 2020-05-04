Demand for Isoflavones to Decline as Market Faces Headwinds from Covid-19 Pandemic

“

In 2018, the market size of Isoflavones Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Isoflavones market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Isoflavones market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Isoflavones market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Isoflavones Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Isoflavones history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Isoflavones market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

Some of the key players of isoflavones market are Herbo Nutra, NutraScience Labs, Boli Naturals, Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Atlantic Essential Products, Health Advances, Avestia Pharma, Nutra Green Biotechnology, Xena Bio Herbals Pvt Ltd., Lactonova, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Isoflavones Market-

As the demand for the health benefits and disease protective ingredients is growing at the global level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global Isoflavones market during the forecast period. Since the consumption of functional food and dietary supplement is offering numerous health benefits, consumers across the world are approaching the dietary supplement. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global Isoflavones market.

Global Isoflavones Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global isoflavones market by showing the highest value share due to the highly developed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry in the region. Whereas, Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in the global isoflavones market and the major reason is growth in consumption of dietary supplement the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global Isoflavones market owing to the rising pharmaceutical industry coupled with the growing consumption rate of various supplement products.

