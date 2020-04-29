Demand for Esophageal Disorders Treatment to Increase from End use Industries During COVID 19 Pandemic and Substantially Surge Revenues in the Global Market 2019 – 2029

Infectious esophageal disorders are the infection caused by the bacteria, fungi or virus in the esophagus. The common symptoms of infectious esophageal disorders are fever, heartburn, difficulty swallowing, swollen glands, painful swallowing. There is an increasing demand for the infectious esophageal disorders treatment due to increasing cases of diseases like GERD, etc. Furthermore, market players are trying to expand the therapeutic application of infectious esophageal disorders treatment medication thus creating more opportunity and scope for the growth of the Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market during the forecast years.

The rising population of infectious esophageal disorders patients is the major factors driving the growth of the infectious esophageal disorders treatment Market. The increasing application of drugs for the treatment of infectious esophageal disorders such as GERD and esophageal motility disorders are further expected to surge the growth of the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market. Increasing FDA approvals of infectious esophageal disorders treatment drugs are further expected to aid in the growth of the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market. Intensive research and development activities to expand the therapeutic applications of infectious esophageal disorders treatment drugs are further anticipated to support the growth of the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market during the forecast years. The presence of a huge number of infectious esophageal disorders treatment manufacturers is further boosting the growth of the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market. However, there are several adverse effects associated with the treatment of infectious esophageal disorders, which in turn is hampering the growth of the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market.

The infectious esophageal disorders treatment market is segmented on the basis of the drug type, indications and distribution channel.

Based on the drug type, the Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market is segmented into

Antacids

H 2 Blockers

Blockers Proton Pump Inhibitors

Prokinetics

Others

Based on the indications, the Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market is segmented into

GERD

Eosinophilic esophagitis

Dysphagia

Achalasia

Esophageal diverticula

Hiatus hernia

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market is segmented into

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacy

Drug stores

online

Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market is expected to have robust growth over the forecast period. On the basis of drug type, the Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market is classified into antacids, H 2 blockers, proton pump inhibitors, prokinetics and others. Among the drug type segment, H2 blockers are expected to dominate the Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market.

By the indication type, GERD segment is expected to dominate the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market due to the increasing number of patients suffering from GERD disorders globally. By distribution channel type, retail pharmacy is expected to dominate the Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market owing to higher patient footfall.

The North America is accounted for significant market share in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of esophageal disorders like GERD, etc in the region. Also, intensive research and development activities to expand the therapeutic application of infectious esophageal disorders treatment drugs are further aiding in the growth of the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market in the region. Furthermore, FDA approval of antacids and H 2 blockers drugs are further assisting the growth of the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market in the region. Europe is accounted for the second-most lucrative region due to the higher adoption of infectious esophageal disorders treatment drugs in the region. Also, improved healthcare facilities and FDA approval of several antacids and other drugs in the region is further expected to drive the growth of the infectious esophageal disorders treatment Market in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to register prominent growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing patients suffering from infectious esophageal disorders and rising awareness of people towards the early treatment of infectious esophageal disorders. The higher disposable income of the people and increasing healthcare per capita is also contributing to the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market growth. The Middle East and Africa are projected to witness the least growth in the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market, owing to the lack of awareness and least availability of infectious esophageal disorder treatment in the region.

The major key players operating in the infectious esophageal disorders treatment market are Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Perrigo Company plc, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic plc, Torax Medical, and Perrigo Company plc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market Segments

Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Infectious Esophageal Disorders Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: