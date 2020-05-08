Demand for Electronic Medical Record Translates into Revenue Opportunities for Electronic Medical Record Market; COVID-19 Acts Catalyst to Market Growth

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Electronic Medical Record market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Electronic Medical Record market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Electronic Medical Record market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Electronic Medical Record market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Electronic Medical Record market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Electronic Medical Record and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

Key Segments Covered

By Product

Hospital

Ambulatory

By End Use

Hospitals

General Physician Clinics

Specialised Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Components

Software

Services

By Delivery Mode

Client Server Setups

Cloud-based Setups

Hybrid Setups

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Greater China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Cerner Corp

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC,

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

Computer programs and system Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Electronic Medical Record market: