Demand for Disposable Medical Device Sensors to Increase from End-use Industries and Substantially Surge Revenues in the Global Market 2015 to 2021

Disposable medical device sensors are portable scanning devices, which are mainly used for patient monitoring and diagnosis of diseases. These sensors are used to measure breathing rates, heart rates, and body temperature. Moreover, disposable medical device sensors play a vital role in the identification of disease causing microbes such as virus, bacteria, and fungi.

The global disposable medical device sensors market is categorized based on various types of sensors, sensor technologies, and applications. Based on products, the report covers strip sensors, invasive sensors, ingestible sensors, implantable sensors, and wearable sensors. Strip sensors hold the largest market share in the global disposable medical device sensors market. This is due to the increasing usage of strip sensors in glucose monitoring tests and disease diagnostic technologies. However, ingestible medical sensors are the fastest growing sub-segment in the global disposable medical device sensors market.

Based on sensor technologies, the report covers biosensor technology, image sensor technology, pressure sensor technology, accelerometer sensor technology, and temperature sensor technology. On the basis of medical applications, the report covers patient monitoring, and diagnostic and therapeutic applications of medical sensors.

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global disposable medical device sensors market. This is due to the improved health care infrastructure and increasing demand for medical sensors in the region. In addition, technological advancements in medical device sensor technology have propelled the growth of the market in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for disposable medical device sensors in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. account for a major share of the disposable medical device sensors market. The disposable medical device sensors market in Asia is also expected to witness a high growth rate in the next five years.

This is due to the innovative applications of medical device sensors and rising awareness about therapeutic applications of medical sensors in the region. Rising demographics and economies in the developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to lead to the growth of the human disposable medical device sensors market in Asia. Besides, India, China, and Japan, are expected to be the fastest growing markets for disposable medical device sensors in the region.

Increasing incidences of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) and rising awareness about therapeutic applications of medical sensors are some of the major driving factors for the global disposable medical device sensors market. Also, technological advancements in sensor technologies and increasing government support in the form of funding for the development of sensor based medical devices have propelled the growth of the global disposable medical device sensors market. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for medical sensors in home treatment has further fueled the growth of the market.

Stringent regulations for the approval of sensor based medical devices and inadequate reimbursement policies for sensor devices are some of the major restraints for the global disposable medical device sensors market. Rapid product launches and increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions between medical device manufacturing companies are some of the major trends observed in the global human disposable medical device sensors market.

The major companies operating in this market are Sensirion AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Smiths Group plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Measurement Specialties, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Limited, Jant Pharmacal Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Given Imaging Ltd., Gentag, Inc., GE Healthcare, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., and Analog Devices, Inc.

