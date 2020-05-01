Data Center Production Declines, However Covid-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Data Center market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Data Center market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Data Center market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Data Center market.

As per the report, the Data Center market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Data Center market are highlighted in the report. Although the Data Center market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=920

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Data Center market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Data Center market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Data Center market

Segmentation of the Data Center Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Data Center is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Data Center market.

Data Center Market: Changes in Operational Processes and IT Staff Shortage Confining Growth Prospects

Transformations in technology and data center network have meant that reorganizing and updating operational processes apropos of software and hardware has become imperative. Changes in operational processes have necessitated overall upgradation of the management process in organizations. This further entails challenges such as substantial implementation time, which in turn results in project delays against the backdrop of process re-engineering.

Proliferation of digitization and technological advancements in the data center market have propelled demand for skilled IT professionals for the management and handling of software-defined and connected services. However, shortage of IT staff in lucrative areas such as crisis management, operational efficiency, IoT and software-defined networking, Big Data, cloud computing, and mobility has led to varying uncertainties in solutions, This has further increased the probability of system errors or functional failures, thereby confining growth of the data center market.

Data Center Market: International Regulations on Data Sovereignty Influencing Location Decisions of Stakeholders

Rapid evolutions in the international regulations on data sovereignty, which mandates data to be housed within the country where it is assessed, have been impacting data center location decisions of stakeholders. Domestic data centers aid data protection, while necessitating new investment, thereby enabling prominent data center operators and developers to rapidly expand their international reach. This further aids these operators to meet evolving demand, while helping the users to remain compliant with regulations.

Climate change is another factor affecting location strategies, as data center users evaluate their performance based on financial, environmental, and socially responsible perspectives. This, coupled with efforts of providers to curtail utility consumption through implementation of less resource-intensive powering and cooling strategies, will continue to impact growth of the data center market. Access to water and renewable energy sources have therefore become more important considerations for stakeholders in the data center market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=920

Important questions pertaining to the Data Center market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Data Center market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Data Center market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Data Center market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Data Center market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR

Top-quality customized studies

Primary interviews conducted to collect data

Exceptional pre-sales and after-sales support

Business insights aimed to empower businesses

Covering over 10 industrial verticals along with COVID-19 impact on each industry

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=920