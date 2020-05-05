Data Center Fabric Market 2016-2022 / Share, Industry Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast

A system of interconnections between switches and servers that are weaved together like a fabric constitute the Data Center Fabric. It is a shared and integrated platform with the capability of delivering applications, storage, computing and network services in real-time. This architecture allows the available resources to be utilized effectively and helps to optimize the overall efficiency of the system. Data center fabrics have emerged as the most cost-effective and highly efficient alternative to traditional networks.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065153

Storage virtualization and cloud storage which are the latest trends in the market, require fabric architecture for agile, flexible and efficient performances. It helps in reducing redundant tasks and in enabling high performance data center operations by allowing the IT organizations to combine all the different operational silos under one management area.As the fabric architecture is substantial in reducing both the operational expense and the capital costs, it is essential in bringing down the total costs.

Market Dynamics



The Global Data Center Fabric Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.23% for the forecast period of 2015 – 2020 and reach USD 17.18 billion by the end of forecast period. North America was the dominant player in the global Data Center Fabric Market, followed by Europe in the year 2014. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a CAGR of around 31.42% over the forecast period. Increasing cloud computer solutions and need for data center virtualizations are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by product

Fabric switches

SAN fabric

Fabric routers

Management software

As fabric switches are a combination of hardware and software, they facilitate the secure transfer of data between network nodes via the network port. This segment dominated the market during 2016 and accounted for the major shares during the period.

Segmentation by end-users:

Cloud service providers (CSP)

Telecommunications service providers (TSP)

Enterprises

The CSPs were the major end-users of fabric switches and routers during 2016.This segment is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecasted period as well. The growing investments of major CSPs such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon in the new fabric infrastructure and management software, along with the shift in preference of several SMEs and SMBs from construction of data centres towards cloud services, will further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Cloud based services are highly cost effective as they eliminate the need to own and manage data center infrastructure. As a result, many SMEs, large enterprises and even several government agencies are increasingly adopting these cloud-based services, especially those offered by CSPs such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Most of the CSP’shave also started to virtualize the facilities to increase the utilization of the underlying IT infrastructure. This is expected to boost the growth of the market since the data center fabrics provide high networking and availability of services through dynamic allocation of virtual machines.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065153

Key Players

The leading vendors in the market are:

Brocade Communications Systems

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

Juniper Networks

The other important vendors in the market include Arista Networks, Avaya Networks, Big Switch Networks, Extreme Networks, Gigamon, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, Mellanox Technologies, Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent), Oracle, and Pluribus Networks.

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609