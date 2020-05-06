Dairy Testing Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

The global Dairy Testing market was valued at USD 3.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2025.

The contamination of dairy products is a serious concern. The testing of these dairy products ensure that the products manufactured are of high quality and safe for human consumption. The growing exports of dairy products is expected to augment usage of dairy testing services over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing number of food related illness

1.2 Globalization of dairy trade

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of coordination between market stakeholders and improper enforcement of regulatory laws & supporting infrastructure

2.2 Lack of standardization in food safety standards

Market Segmentation:

The global Dairy Testing market is segmented on the type, technology, product, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Safety

1.1.1 Pathogens

1.1.2 Adulterants

1.1.3 GMO

1.1.4 Pesticides

1.1.5 Mycotoxins

1.1.6 Others

1.2 Quality

2. By Technology:

2.1 Traditional

2.2 Rapid

2.2.1 Convenience Based

2.2.2 Immunoassay

2.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

2.2.4 Chromatography and Spectrometry

3. By Product:

3.1 Infant Food

3.2 Yogurt

3.3 Milk and Milk Powder

3.4 Cheese, Butter and Spreads

3.5 Ice Cream and Desserts

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SGS

2. Eurofins

3. Intertek

4. Bureau Veritas

5. TUV SUD

6. ALS Limited

7. TUV Nord Group

8. Neogen Corporation

9. Merieux Nutrisciences

10. Romer Labs

11. Asurequality

12. Microbac Laboratories

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

