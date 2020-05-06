Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market

By Application (Cream, Processed Milk, Milk Powders, Protein Concentrates), By Type (Homogenizers, Pasteurizer, Separators, Evaporators & Dryers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 8.33 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.16 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% from 2017 to 2025.

The market for dairy processing equipment is rising everyday as consumers prefer packaged and nutritional dairy products. Dairy equipment’s are used to produce products like cheese, milk, cream, yoghurt and others. Consumers these days have become very health conscious and want healthy products with low sugar, cholesterol, low fat, and also want a different taste every time. This rise among health conscious consumers increases the demand for dairy products, which drives the growth of the dairy processing market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in consumption of dairy products.

1.2 Adoption of better technologies.

1.3 Major increase in automation by processing equipment’s.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Major rise in cost of raw materials and power/energy.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Dairy Processing Equipment Marketis segmented on thebasis of Application, Type and Region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Cream

1.2 Processed Milk

1.3 Cheese

1.4 Milk Powders

1.5 Protein Concentrates

1.6 Other Applications

2. By Type:

2.1 Homogenizers

2.2 Pasteurizer

2.3 Evaporators & Dryers

2.4 Separators

2.5 Membrane Filtration Equipment

2.6 Other Equipment

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Feldmeir Equipment, Inc

2. Idmc Limited

3. Alfa Laval Corporate Ab

4. The Krones Group

5. GEA Group

6. SPX Corporation

7. Tetra Laval International S.A.

8. IMA Group

9. A&B Process Systems

10. Scherjon Equipment Holland B.V.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on theGlobal Dairy Processing Equipment Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

