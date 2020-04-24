Customer Self-Service Software Market 2025 Trends, Growth, & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players –Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Oracle, SAP SE, Salesforce.Com

Customer Self-Service Software Market is valued approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growing need of businesses to enhance their customer experience is the major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Customer Self-Service Software Market. The growing acceptance of customer self-service software solutions by consumers to improve satisfaction level and loyalty is also boosting the growth.

The regional analysis of Customer Self-Service Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Customer Self-Service Software Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Customer Self-Service Software market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Customer Self-Service Software Market.

Key Players –

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Aspect Software, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Verint Systems, Inc.

Zendesk, Inc.

Answerdash, Inc.

Aptean Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Solution



– Web Self-Service

– Mobile self-service

– Intelligent virtual assistants

– Social media & community self-service

– Email management

– IVR & ITR

– Others

By Service

– Professional Services

– Managed services

By Vertical



– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Retail & e-commerce

– Education

– Media & entertainment

– It & telecommunication

– Healthcare & life sciences

– Transportation & logistics

– Utilities

– Others

