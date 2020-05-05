Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Report 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global customer relationship management (CRM) market stood at a value of around USD 55.31 billion in 2019. The industry is further expected to witness a healthy growth, displaying a CAGR of 14.75% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain USD 63.47 billion by 2025.

North America leads the global customer relationship management (CRM) market, accounting for nearly half of the global share and is followed by Europe. Within North America, the US serves as a significant region contributing to the market growth. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific and Latin America are the emerging markets in the industry. In the Asia Pacific, the increased focus on SaaS, mobile CRM, and analytics are driving the high market growth in the region. The customer support and service dominates the market among other revenue distribution segments, accounting for nearly 36% of the global market share.

Due to the increasing popularity of cloud-based technology, the manufacturers are rapidly adopting it in the customer relationship management (CRM) industry to enhance the customer experience. Salesforce.com (SFDC) (NYSE: CRM), a key player in the global customer relationship management industry, is emphasising on the SaaS model, a category of cloud computing, seeing its high growth opportunity in almost all regional markets. In November 2019, Salesforce.com, Inc. announced the integration of Amazon Connect with its latest innovation, that is, Salesforce Service Cloud Voice, thus, expanding its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc., an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to deliver personalised and frictionless service to its customers. Such developments with the rising technological advancement are expected to aid the market over the forecast period.

Based on revenue distribution, the industry can be categorised into customer support and service, marketing, e-commerce, and sales.

Region-wise, the global customer relationship management (CRM) market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The growing demand for convenient, efficient, and time-saving services is driving the growth of the global customer relationship management (CRM) market.

With the growing technological developments, including the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer relationship management services, the industry is witnessing a further growth.

The rising disposable incomes and increasing smartphone and internet penetration, particularly in emerging economies, are providing further impetus to the market.

The rising demand for cloud-based CRM technology, owing to better customer experience and increased consumer awareness, is further propelling the market forward.

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global customer relationship management market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) information for the regional markets of customer relationship management.

It also provides an assessment of the industry based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

