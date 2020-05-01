Crude Oil Market Research Report by ExpertMarketResearch.com 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Crude Oil Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global crude oil market is being aided by the rising demand for fuel oil, which reached a volume of around 100149.7 Kbpd in 2019. The demand for fuel oil is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of 112784.9 Kbpd by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=857

The global crude oil market is being driven by its growing demand and consumption in emerging economies. The global crude oil reserve reached a volume of around 1729 thousand million barrels in 2018, displaying a slight increase from 2016. While the Middle East is the largest oil-producing region in the world, the Asia Pacific is a leading crude oil consumer, driven by the rapidly developing emerging economies within the region such as India and China. The Middle East is also a major exporter of crude oil as it has easy access to significant crude oil consumers in the Asia Pacific and Europe. The Middle East exported nearly 24640 million tons of crude oil in 2018.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crude-oil-market

Moreover, in June 2019, BP announced the divestiture of its mature oil assets in Egypt to the wholly owned subsidiary of the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Dragon Oil. Dragon Oil, Dubai-based oil and gas company will purchase BP’s producing and exploration concessions, along with its interests in Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO). This step is a part of the company’s plan to divest more than USD 10 billion of its global assets over the next two years. In the past four years, the company has invested around USD 12 billion in Egypt – more than anywhere else in their portfolio – and further plans to invest another USD 3 billion over the next two years, as, for BP, Egypt remains a core growth and investment region. The company is aiming to triple its 2016 net production from Egypt by 2020, thus, expanding its market and further aiding the crude oil industry, globally.

BP plc is a multinational oil and gas company. In September 2019, BP (NYSE: BP) announced its deployment of continuous methane emissions measurement for its major oil and gas processing projects in the future. The continuous measurement will require the use of instruments such as gas cloud imaging (GCI) and others, which will be rolled out to all new major projects worldwide. The implementation of this technology is a major step-change in the oil and gas industry’s approach to detecting, measuring, and reducing methane emissions, thus driving the growth of the global crude oil industry as consumers and industry players are increasingly demanding safety and sustainability measures.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global crude oil market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The increases in the exploration of shale oil deposits and reserves, especially in the United States, is driving the growth of the global crude oil market. The increased demand for refinery products like diesel and gasoline is further aiding the global crude oil market. The growing automotive sector and increased production of vehicles, particularly in the emerging economies, are further impacting the industry positively. With the advancement in technology, rapid urbanisation, and growing industrialisation, the market for crude oil is further witnessing a heathy growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed overview of the global crude oil market, providing an insight into the regional markets of the product for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of crude oil. The global trade data analysis has also been provided in the report by Expert Market Research, covering the value and volume of the leading import and exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) BP plc (LON: BP) Royal Dutch Shell PLC Total SA Gazprom Chevron Corporation Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pump-jack-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/reserve-crude-oil-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com