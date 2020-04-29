Cross-linked polymers Market Global Forecasts upto 2019-2029

The cross-linked polymers market may see an upward trend in terms of growth statistics during the forecast period owing to a plethora of reasons such as growing use in a wide range of applications such as chemical transportation, plumbing, residential and commercial water distribution systems, etc. Linking of one polymer to the other by a cross-linked bond is known as cross-linked polymers. These cross-linked polymers are derived on the formation of a cross-link bond between monomeric units. The main advantage of cross-linked polymers is that they form covalent bonds that are stronger than intermolecular forces, thus resulting in a more stable and strong material.

Cross-link polymers are used to improve mechanical strength, insolubility, stiffness, and rigidity of polymer microbeads due to their strong and heat-resistant properties. The cross-linked polymers market on type basis is classified into cross-linked polyurethane (PUR), cross-linked polyethylene, PVC, and others. Long-lasting endurance properties of cross-linked polymers exhibited in the products will bring good growth for the cross-linked polymers market.

Novel Approaches to Accelerate Growth Of Cross-Linked Polymers Market

Cross-linked polymers are used in a wide range of applications. Their efficiency and use can be increased through the careful fusion of different polymers. Recently, a group of scientists developed a method wherein the fusion of various polymers is done easily. A research team from the Tokyo Institute of Technology managed to cross-link different types of cross-linked polymers through a novel method. This method would bring a paradigm shift in the field as mechanical properties can be tuned systematically in an easy way. This method can bring about a revolution, opening new avenues for developing tailor-made materials for special applications. Therefore, such developments accelerate the growth of cross-linked polymers market.

The cross-linked polymers market is also making inroads in the organic electronics industry. Organic electronics are electronic devices that are fabricated using organic materials such as small organic molecules and polymers. The solution processing method is an affordable way of producing low-cost organic electronics. Cross-linked polymers are of great use in this processing method as they are stronger and can increase the thermal stability of the materials. Hence this can benefit the cross-linked polymers market to a great extent.

Research has enabled the cross-linked polymers to be of great use in the lithium-ion battery industry. A team of engineers recently came up with a solid electrolyte based on polymers that not only heals itself but can be recycled without high temperature or strong acids. This has been possible because of the usage of special cross-linked polymers as the new electrolyte gets stiff under heat rather than breaking down. The multi-faceted use of cross-linked polymers across various applications is a key growth factor for the cross-linked polymers market.

Asia Pacific Region to Hold Maximum Influence over Cross-Linked Polymers Market

The cross-linked polymers market is regionally bifurcated into North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to observe maximum growth due to the high demand of cross-linked polymers in the application of the industrial coating.

Focus on the development of the automotive industry with immense XLPE wire usage in wire and cable coating layer, automotive battery cables, and motors in the Asia Pacific region; especially India and China have the potential to help the cross-linked polymers market climb the growth ladder. In addition, rapid industrialization and massive advancements in the electronics industry may also turn as significant factors for increasing the growth rate of the cross-linked polymers market. Furthermore, developed regions like Europe and North America are expected to observe steady growth due to a rise in demand for superior materials that are high-performance and lightweight.

