CRM Analytics Market (CAGR 13%) 2017-2023|Salesforce , IBM ,SAP AG

CRM Analytics Market: By Type (Sales Analytics, Customer Analytics), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises), End-User (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Retail & Wholesales) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis of CRM Analytics Market:

Market Scenario:

Customer relationship analytics is an application that enables organizations to easily access their data and modernizes business choices. CRM analytics is also used in the online analytical processing by using data mining. It is important for any organization to engage their customers through various personalized and multichannel campaigns as they go through complete buying cycle before thinking of the vendors.

Technology giants such as Salesforce Inc. (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), SAP AG (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland) are a prominent player in CRM Analytics market. Salesforce Inc.is one of the significant players in CRM analytics market that helps enterprises to get rid of long processes and manual effort.

The software enables enterprises by storing all information at one place that is personal, relevant, and up to date. It increases customers report 37% more sales revenue, 45% higher customer satisfaction and 43% better marketing ROI. IBM a key player in CRM analytics market offers CRM solutions to midsize businesses to gain faster insights, enable real-time decision-making and deliver customized experiences that increase customer loyalty and attract new customers.

By integrating CRM solutions that are specially designed and priced for midsize businesses, businesses can gain valuable insights from customer data to enhance the customer experience.The major factors driving the growth of the CRM Analytics market is the rising awareness among enterprise to retain valuable customers and increased competition may accelerate the demand for CRM analytics. Furthermore, increase in the data and having insights about sales are expected to boost the global CRM analytics market growth.

CRM analytics offers fact-based information on overall product demand, sales process, pricing effectiveness, and customer price sensitivity, which is anticipated to fuel the global CRM analytics market growth. Other factors such as the importance of CRM analytics is increasing every year due to the generation of large amounts of data associated with the greater power of choice given to the customer while selecting goods and services through various user-friendly e-commerce websites.The global CRM Analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

CRM Analytics Market

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global CRM Analytics market: Salesforce Inc. (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), SAP AG (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Angoss Software Corporation (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Infosys Ltd (India), Infor (U.S.) and others.

Segments:

The global CRM Analytics market is segmented by type, deployment, organization size, and end-users. By the type segment, the market consists of sales analytics, customer analytics, contact center analytics, marketing analytics web, and social media analytics. By the deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. By the organization size, the market is segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises. On the basis of end-user segment, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and life science, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, hospitality, and others

Regional Analysis:

The global CRM Analytics market is studied for four major regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share in the global CRM Analytics market. Owing to the generation of large volume of data and increased awareness to retain the valuable customer. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing in the CRM analytics market owing to the emergence of small & medium enterprises and competition among enterprises to retain the valuable customers. Other factors such as growing industries of BFSI, telecommunications and IT, healthcare and life science, transportation and logistics, and others are fuelling the global CRM analytics market growth.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Software Solution Providers

