Crisp Texturizers Market Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2028

Market Outlook:

Crisp texturizers are used as additives in food for improving its physical texture. Crisp texturizers help improve the consumer experience by adding a variety of characteristics to food, such as consistency, mouth feel, crunchiness, chewiness, and taste. Crisp texturizers are used alone or in a blend to improve the properties of the end product, thus providing a stable structure to the food and increasing its shelf-life. A wide range of crisp texturizers are available, which provide a wide variety of textures to snacks – from light & crispy to hard & crunchy, and this enables the creation of unique and differentiated snacks. Crisp texturizers provide a crispy and crunchy texture to a variety of snacks such as potato chips, crackers, tortilla chips, etc.

Due to increasing awareness about adopting a healthy lifestyle, consumers prefer to have baked snacks rather than fried ones. However, one of the major factor restraining the consumption of backed snacks is the fact that they lack crispiness and crunchiness, and this can be achieved with the addition of crisp texturizers to these snacks. Crisp texturizers deliver the crunchy and crispy snacking experience that is desired by consumers. They are made from the starch that is extracted from corn, tapioca, potatoes, sago, etc.

Increasing Consumer Awareness about Preventive Healthcare is boosting the Crisp Texturizers Market:

The increasing demand from consumers for healthier and natural products with minimum sugar & fat without compromising on taste is driving the crisp texturizers market. Majority of the population of developed countries is health-conscious and aware of the benefits of preventive healthcare. Most of the population of America and Europe follows a healthy lifestyle, owing to which the manufacturers of nutritious food products are introducing innovations in their food product offerings. Crisp texturizers give additional texture without changing the nutritive value of food products. Hence, there is significant scope for the growth of the crisp texturizers market in the coming years. The manufactures of healthy foods are promoting various healthy and tasty food products, which include baked snacks, through various channels, such as magazines, online portals, and marketing campaigns, to fuel the demand for healthy food products. This is expected to boost the crisp texturizers market in various regions such as South Asia, Latin America, Europe, etc.

Global Crisp Texturizers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global crisp texturizers market has been segmented as:

Potato starch

Corn starch

Tapioca starch

Sago starch

On the basis of end-user, the crisp texturizers market has been segmented as:

Processing industry

Service industry

Global Crisp Texturizers Market: Key Players

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Royal DSM

FMC Corporation

Kerry Group

Naturex, Lonza Group

Estelle Chemicals

Tate & Lyle

Penford Corporation

Taiyo Kagaku

Fiberstar

Ingredion

Fuerst Day Lawson

Puratos Group

Tic Gums

Premium Ingredients

