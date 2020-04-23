COVID-19 to Lead the Sales of Soybean Rust Control to Register Stellar Growth in the Next 10 Years

Market outlook: Soybean Rust Control

The elevating global population is a major contributor to the increasing production of crops leading to a proliferation in the use of the pesticide. Apart from the cereals, soybean is one of the rich sources of protein used as a lactose alternative. Over the years the soybean plantation has been terrorized by a disease known as the soybean rust. Soybean rust is mainly caused by two fungi Phakopsora pachyrhizi or the Asian soybean rust and Phakopsora meibomiae or new world soybean rust. The disease is listed amongst possible weapon for bioterrorism. The disease has been mainly reported in the regions of Asia Africa, Australia, and U.S. Strategies have been developed for the soybean rust control involving the use of fungicides.

To Get Free Sample Request Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23911

Increasing Demand for Nutrient Rich Products is Promoting Market Growth

Soybean is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Transformation of soya into various popular food products such as: Miso, Tofu, and Tempeh has increased the demand for soybean at a global level. Soybean rust control is a major challenge for the manufacturers dealing with soybean production. Various cultural practices such as crop rotations and row spacing have been tested over the years for soybean rust control but have resulted in only little effect. The most effective method reported for soybean rust control is the use of synthetic fungicides. The manufacturers are mainly following screening trial for fungicides to test the effect of soybean rust control. The cost of spraying fungicides for the soybean rust control is a matter of serious concern for the crop growers. Moreover, these fungicides need to be applied during the early stages of infection covering the entire canopy for effective soybean rust control. Soybean rust diseases have the ability to spread at a very high rate through the medium of air thus, causing a huge loss in the overall yield. The future of soybean rust control seems to lie in developing a resistant variety of crops but at present juncture, the available varieties offer little to zero resistance. Thus, making the use of fungicides best-known option for soybean rust control.

Global soybean rust control Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of type of fungicide, the global soybean rust control market has been segmented as-

Protective

Curative

On the basis of form of fungicide, the global soybean rust control market has been segmented as-

Spray

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of region, the global soybean rust control market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Global Soybean rust control Market: Key Players: Some of the key players operating in the soybean rust control market are DuPont, Syngenta, Bayer AG, BASF, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Albaugh, Monsanto, and Arysta LifeScience among others.

Market Player Activities for Soybean rust control:

Arysta LifeScience, operates in the manufacturing and development of innovative solutions for the agro-science and health sector. In January 2018, the company gained access to a new fungicide from Isagro for the soybean rust control. This new fungicide contains Fluindapyr and has proven to be highly effective in soybean rust control when used in correct formulations.

operates in the manufacturing and development of innovative solutions for the agro-science and health sector. In January 2018, the company gained access to a new fungicide from Isagro for the soybean rust control. This new fungicide contains Fluindapyr and has proven to be highly effective in soybean rust control when used in correct formulations. Nufarm Limited, an Australian company collaborated with Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. in October 2017 for targeting the Asian soybean rust. The company focused on utilization of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. pipeline of fungicides for the development of high-value resistance fungicide for soybean rust control.

Opportunities for Market Participants operating in Soybean rust control

The numerous health benefits associated with soybean has led to a growing demand for soybean as a protein as well as lactose substitute. At present fungicides is one of the main methods for soybean rust control. The manufacturers should come up with partnerships with other leading fungicide companies for the development of highly resistant fungicides for effective soybean rust control. Moreover, the manufacturers should also focus on collaborating with crop science departments for the introduction of new soybean variants with resistant traits to the causative agents.

For More Details and Order Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23911

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.