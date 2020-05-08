All News

COVID-19 Shatters Advanced Driver Assistance Market as Key Players Forced to Halt Their Operations

May 8, 2020
The latest report on the Advanced Driver Assistance market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Advanced Driver Assistance market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Advanced Driver Assistance market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Advanced Driver Assistance market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Advanced Driver Assistance market.

The report reveals that the Advanced Driver Assistance market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Advanced Driver Assistance market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Advanced Driver Assistance market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Advanced Driver Assistance market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of Advanced Driver Assistance System. Major market participants profiled in this report include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmBH, BMW AG, Audi AG, among others.

Advanced Driver Assistance System Market: By geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the above mentioned regions.
 
Advanced Driver Assistance System Market: By type 
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) 
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System
  • Park Assist
  • Drowsiness Monitor System
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDWS) System
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Others (night vision, driver monitoring system, forward collision warning, heads up display)
Advanced Driver Assistance System Market: By technology
  • Ultrasonic Sensors
  • Image Sensors
  • Radar Sensors
  • Laser Sensors
  • Infrared Sensors

Important Doubts Related to the Advanced Driver Assistance Market Addressed in the Report:

  1. In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Advanced Driver Assistance market?
  2. What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  3. What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
  4. What is the future of the Advanced Driver Assistance market in region 2?
  5. What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

  • The growth potential of the emerging players in the Advanced Driver Assistance market
  • Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
  • Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
  • Current trends impacting the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance market
  • The domestic and international presence of companies within the Advanced Driver Assistance market

