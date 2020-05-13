COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Wheat Market 2020 | Share, Growth, Industry Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wheat Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global wheat market reached a volume of 734.7 million metric tons in 2019. The wheat market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 2.7% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of approximately 861.5 million metric tons by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report With Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=H&id=1009

The global wheat market is being significantly supported by the growth of the wheat starch market. The major regions that produce significant volumes of wheat starch are the United States, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China, and Japan, among others. Europe is a leading producer of wheat starch. The region also witnesses a healthy wheat output. India and China are also major wheat producing nations.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-market

Wheat is considered to be a staple food product in many Asian as well as Middle Eastern countries. Wheat is one of the most significant staple crops in temperate zones and is witnessing an increasing demand in nations experiencing rapid industrialisation and urbanisation.

In 2019, a significant player in the industry and a major starch producer, Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) joined hand with General Starch Limited (GSL), another leading starch producer in Thailand. These two companies together will expand their speciality as well as clean label starch portfolio. In 2019, another major producer of wheat starch, Cargill announced its investments of nearly USD 22.5 million in its production facility in Netherlands in order to increase its productivity, which will boost the consumer demand for convenience food. These developments are expected to affect the wheat industry positively.

Market Analysis by Types:

Hard Red Winter (HRW) Hard Red Spring (HRS) Soft Red Winter (SRW) White Wheat Durum Wheat

The major types of wheat available are hard red winter (HRW), hard red spring (HRS), soft red spring (SRW), white wheat, and durum wheat.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Feed Food, Seed, Industrial

Based on application, the market can be divided into feed, and food, seed, industrial sectors.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

The regional markets for wheat include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing food industry is aiding the wheat industry growth. The rising population, especially the middle-class is driving the market growth further. The increased purchasing power of the consumers is also propelling the market growth further, especially in developing nations like India and China. The rising urbanisation and globalisation have led to an increased trend of processed food, which is driving the wheat market further. The popularity of wheat as a staple food in India as well as some other Middle Eastern countries is driving the demand growth further. The growing popularity of gluten-free and low-calorie food is aiding the market growth. The increasing application in personal care products and animal feed is fuelling the market growth.

Key Offerings of the report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global wheat market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the major regions, types, and applications of the product. The Expert Market Research report provides a cost as well as a value chain analysis of the market. It looks into the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of wheat. A trade data analysis has also been provided within the report, covering the volume and value of the major importing and exporting countries.

Related Report:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corn-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/barley-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com