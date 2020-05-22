COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Wheat Flour Market 2020 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast by Expert Market Research

Wheat flour today represents an essential component of the food industry and is preferred all around the world for its cohesive and elastic properties. It consists of a protein called gluten (glutenin), which is responsible for its elasticity. Wheat flour is considered highly beneficial due to its rich content of mineral salts, calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, iodide, manganese, copper, Vitamin B, and Vitamin E.

Owing to its low-fat content, it helps to reduce the hazards of heart diseases and regulate blood glucose levels in diabetic patients. It is also used to combat health issues like anaemia, obesity, gallstones, breast cancer, tuberculosis, chronic inflammation, asthenia and pregnancy problems. On account of the aforementioned properties and benefits of wheat flour, it is extensively used in the preparation of a number of fast foods and bakery & confectionery products. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global wheat flour market reached a volume of 407 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to 442 Million Tons by 2025.

The market growth is catalysed by the rising demand for fast foods and bakery products. The manufacturers are focusing on quality, hygiene, health and convenience along with aggressive advertising campaigns, so as to maximise their profit margins. Some of the other factors such as growing population, increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles are also bolstering the growth of the global market for wheat flour.

Market breakup by Type

Whole Wheat Flour Semolina Flour High-Gluten Flour Others

Market breakup by End-Use

Noodles and Pasta Bakery and Confectionery Feed Industry Others

Market breakup by Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Others

Key findings from the report:

Different types of wheat flour include whole wheat flour, semolina flour, high-gluten flour and others. The major end-use segments of wheat flour are noodles and pasta, bakery and confectionery, feed industry and others. Some of the major markets for wheat flour are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and others. The global wheat flour market is highly fragmented with a number of small and big players operating. Some of the key players include ConAgra Mills, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ardent Mills, The King Milling Company and others. In order to attract customers, these players are striving hard to distinguish themselves on the basis of quality, taste, textures and price.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

ConAgra Mills Cargill Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) Ardent Mills. The King Milling Company Others

