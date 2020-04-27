COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of The UK Defense Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: The UK Defense Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025

“

In 2018, the market size of The UK Defense Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

The report on the The UK Defense market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the The UK Defense market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the The UK Defense market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the The UK Defense market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

This study presents the The UK Defense Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The UK Defense history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global The UK Defense market, the following companies are covered:

Summary

The Future of the UK Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the UK defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The UK defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the UK defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the countrys expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the countrys imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the UK defense industry.

Scope

– Driven by the need to counter a resurgent Russia, the UKs defense expenditures are anticipated to increase from US$50.3 billion in 2019 to US$52.6 billion in 2020. Over the forecast period the countrys defense budget is anticipated to post a CAGR of 4.13%.Aside Russia and traditional geopolitical threats, the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) defines the primary threats to UKs national security to be terrorism, espionage, proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and cyber threats, all of which have the potential to be detrimental to the safety of the UKs national infrastructure of critical importance.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the UK defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers . This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the UK defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Key Trends , and latest industry contracts

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe The UK Defense product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of The UK Defense , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of The UK Defense in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the The UK Defense competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the The UK Defense breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, The UK Defense market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe The UK Defense sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

