COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Smart Home as a Service Market Trends 2019-2027

The latest report on the Smart Home as a Service market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Smart Home as a Service market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Smart Home as a Service market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Smart Home as a Service market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Home as a Service market.

The report reveals that the Smart Home as a Service market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Smart Home as a Service market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Smart Home as a Service market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Smart Home as a Service market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global smart home as a service market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Global Smart Home as a Service Market: Key Segments

The smart home as a service market has been segmented on the basis of service, solution and geography. Based on service, the market has been divided into managed and integrated. Based on the solution, the market has been divided into security & access, lighting & window, audio-visual & entertainment, energy management & climate and integrated solution.

The Managed Service can be defined as the proactive management of the smart home as a service solutions by a third party, on behalf of the customer whereas The Integrated Service can be defined as services that specify the constituents of the smart home as a service solution to guarantee quality of service on networks.

Security and Access involve solutions to ensure the safety and security of property or person. These solutions include alarms, cameras, motion sensors, home monitoring kits etc. Lighting and Window involve the control and automation of lighting and window and perimeter around them. These solutions include smart switches, lighting kits, smart window shades and blinds etc. Audio-

Visual and Entertainment solutions refer to home entertainment and entertainment on demand. These solutions include smart and connected TVs, VR sets, streaming services, speakers, home theatre systems etc. Energy Management and Climate allow open communication between house utilities and the consumer. These solutions include smart meters, thermostats, energy usage monitoring kits etc. Integrated solutions include all-in-one solutions such as security kits, home monitoring kits, smart lighting kits etc.

Global Smart Home as a Service Market: Regional Segments

Geographically, the report classifies the global smart home as a service market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, Japan, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. The key players profiled in the global smart home as a service market include AT&T Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Charter Communications (TWC), Comcast Corporation, Frontpoint Security Solutions, Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia), Johnson Controls, Inc., Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc., The ADT Corporation and Vivint, Inc.

The Global Smart Home as a Service market is segmented as below:

Global Smart Home as a Service Market, By Service

Managed Services

Integrated Services

Global Smart Home as a Service Market, By Solution

Security and Access

Lighting and Window

Audio-Visual and Entertainment

Energy Management and Climate

Integrated Solutions

Global Smart Home as a Service Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Important Doubts Related to the Smart Home as a Service Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Smart Home as a Service market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Smart Home as a Service market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Smart Home as a Service market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Smart Home as a Service market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Smart Home as a Service market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Smart Home as a Service market

