COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Silicones Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth and Forecast by 2026

COVID-19 Impact on Silicones Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Silicones market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Silicones market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
segmented as follows:
Silicones Market, by Form
- Fluids
- Elastomers
- Resins
Silicones Market, by Application
- Rubber
- Coatings
- Emulsions
- Sealants
- Others (Greases, etc.)
Silicones Market, by End-user Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Construction & Architecture
- Transportation
- Energy
- Electrical & Electronics
- Paper
- Textiles
- Others (Health Care, etc.)
Silicones Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.
- In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.
- Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.
- In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones
- Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period