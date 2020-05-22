COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Point of Sale Materials (PoSM) Market 2019 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Point of Sale Materials (PoSM) Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the global point of sale materials (PoSM) market reached a value of almost USD 33.6 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.57% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain approximately USD 68.4 billion by 2025.

The global point of sale materials (PoSM) market has North America and Europe as the high maturity markets, while parts of Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia are the medium maturity markets. The global point of sale materials (PoSM) market depends on the global point of sale display market, which is predicted to have healthy growth in the forecast period. The market is driven by a significant contribution from FMCG, FBT, and retail sectors. The Asia Pacific is estimated to have an especially robust growth in the forecast period.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) and Adare International Limited are some of the major key players in the point of sale materials (PoSM) market. In November 2018, InnerWorkings, a worldwide leading marketing execution firm, announced that it had signed a contract of multi-year technology with the largest adult beverage company to be their software provider for the tracking, ordering, and data warehousing of point-of-sale materials as well as branded merchandise across the United States. The InnerWorkings will deploy technology, which allows project management of brand programs and a tool for ordering marketing materials over the client’s sales team and hundreds of distributor partners. This software was launched in January 2019.

Market Analysis by End Use:

FMCG Food and Beverage Retail Pharmaceutical Others

The point of sale materials market, on the basis of end-use sectors, is divided into FMGC, FBT, retail, and pharmaceutical, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global point of sale materials (PoSM) market is driven by the prevalence of the industry in the sector of in-store promotions. The rising demand from the major end-users of the industry, such as retail, FBT, CPG, and pharmaceutical companies, is aiding the market growth of the point of sale materials. The increasing focus on increasing the geographic footprint and extensive range of services to extract bigger share of trade marketing spend of the buyers is enhancing the market growth. The growing demand for near-field communication-ready systems is positively impacting the growth of the global point of sale materials market. The expansion of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities, especially in emerging markets, are resulting in the strengthening of the market growth of point of sale materials. The increasing extensions, along with rising investments, are supporting the market growth. The growing adoption of on-shelf and PDQ displays to attract customer attention has improved the market, further providing an impetus to the market growth. The increasing innovative solutions for ease of retailers to attract customers and provide useful data on the shopping behaviour of buyers is catalysing the growth of the market further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global point of sale materials market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the end-uses and regional markets of point of sale materials. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

InnerWorking, HH Global, Adare International Limited, Réseau de transport de la Capitale, IDX, LLC, Triad Manufacturing, Exceptional 3D, Inc., and Priority Sign, among others, are the key players in the global point of sale materials (PoSM) market. The Expert Market Research report looks into the capacity, market share, and latest developments of these major players like plant turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

InnerWorking (NASDAQ: INWK)

HH Global

Adare International Limited

Réseau de transport de la Capitale

IDX, LLC

Triad Manufacturing

Exceptional 3D, Inc.

Priority Sign

Others

