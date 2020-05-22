COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Office Supplies Market 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Office Supplies Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global office supplies market reached a value of almost USD 245.8 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain approximately USD 283.3 billion by 2025.

The global office supplies market has the United States and Europe as the leading mature markets, driven by the emerging trend of online ordering, which has enhanced the market growth. The suppliers of the office supplies industry are improving their supply capability by welcoming more products, investing more in the company’s online portals, coupled with increasing geographical scope, invigorating the market growth further. Reusable notebooks and dry erase boards, among others, are the potential enhancers of the office supply market as they are created from recycled materials. Office supplies are an array of products, involving consumables and equipment, used regularly in offices by individuals, businesses, or others whose

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) are some of the key players in the global office supplies market. In 2019, Amazon announced a ‘smart’ shelf that buys the new office supplies automatically when the stock is running short. These new smart shelves have built-in scales that have the ability to automatically reorder office supplies for small businesses when the stock is running low. The Amazon Dash Smart Shelf alerts when the stock is running low as it is a new scale that doubles as a shelf for the office supplies so when the weight decreases, it recognizes when the stock is low and reorders the supplies from Amazon automatically.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

1. The global office supplies market is driven by the integration and automation of IT and industry, which has enhanced the demand for computer/printer supplies.

2. The rising growth of toner cartridges segment is augmenting the market growth of office supplies.

3. With the expansion of the portfolio by the suppliers, the market growth is being further aided.

4. The growing trend of self-branded products is propelling the market further.

5. The introduction of branded products and escalated frequency of the launch of similar products in the market have provided an impetus to the market growth.

6. The online ordering feature has accelerated the market growth of office supplies, owing to the preference of customers to buy these supplies online due to time and energy efficiency.

7. The suppliers are extending their portfolio to include non-core office supplies, like technical equipment, janitorial supplies, and break room supplies.

8. The rising focus on education, job opportunities, rising literacy rates, coupled with increasing geographical capabilities of MNCs globally, especially in emerging markets, has invigorated the market growth.

9. Industrial development in regions and promotional campaigns has accelerated the global office supplies market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

1. The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global office supplies market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

2. The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the regional markets of office supplies.

3. The key demand and price indicators of the market has also been provided in the report.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Staples Inc. Office Depot, Inc. Lyreco Group Amazon Inc. Marken Limited Deli Arcadia Technologies Private Limited Ryman Others

