COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of North America Maltodextrin Market 2019 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the North America maltodextrin output was approximately 0.90 million metric tons in the period 2017-2018. The North America market, representing nearly a quarter of the global market, is also aiding the growth of the industry, globally. In the forecast period of 2020-2025, the global maltodextrin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%.

The North America maltodextrin market is being driven by the prospering food and beverage industry in the region along with growing health conscience among the consumers. A surge in the number of health problems like diabetes and rising cholesterol levels in recent years has resulted in increasing sugar avoidance. The US is a leading market in the region and is also the major producer of corn, a significant maltodextrin feedstock. Between 2017-2018, the US accounted for nearly 36% of the global corn output, producing 372 million metric tons.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=161

In North America, consumers are becoming calorie conscious and are also starting to actively seek out products with non-GMO ingredients. Thus, major players in the maltodextrin market in the region have increased their investments in various non-GMO products. In 2017, Ingredion added nine products to its nutrition, texturizer and sweetener solutions which achieved verified status from the Non-GMO Project. Out of the nine additions, three were the company’s maltodextrin varieties.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-maltodextrin-market

Maltodextrin is used extensively as a bulking agent in sweeteners like sucralose. Tate and Lyle, a major player in the maltodextrin market, also manufactures Splenda, the highly popular sucralose-based artificial sweetener owned by Heartland Food Products Group. Splenda derives most of its caloric content from maltodextrin. The maltodextrin market is also finding incentive in the North America region due to the growing preference for convenient and ready-to-eat foods. With American lifestyle becoming busier, people are increasingly consuming beverages that are ready-to-drink and can be had on-the-go. The higher consumption of processed food is also providing further impetus to the market as maltodextrins are added to frozen food items and desserts to lower the freezing point and to prevent the formation of ice crystals. The thriving instant noodles market in the US is also aiding the market growth.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Health & Personal Care Agriculture Others

Maltodextrin finds its applications in sectors like food and beverages, pharmaceutical, health and personal care, and agriculture, among others.

Market Analysis by Feedstock:

Corn Cassava Potato Wheat

It is majorly derived from corn in the North American region, and also from cassava, potato and wheat.

Market Analysis by Regions:

United States Canada

The United States and Canada are the major maltodextrin markets in North America.

Key Findings of the Report:

North America is the largest maltodextrin end-use market globally. The growth in the high-intensity sweetener demand is also expected to drive the market due to the use of maltodextrin as a bulking agent in artificial sweeteners. The rising sugar substitute industry, driven by growing health consciousness, will also propel the maltodextrin market forward. The thriving alcohol segment in the beverage industry will further aid the maltodextrin market growth in the region.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) supply and consumption of maltodextrin in both the global and North American markets. The report also provides the regional supply and consumption of maltodextrin in the global as well as North America markets for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It offers a trade analysis of the maltodextrin in the global market along with a trade analysis of its feedstock in the North America market. It analyses the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends of maltodextrin and its feedstock. It also provides an overview of the feedstock market, covering their supply and consumption, along with their demand by application for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The key players in the North America maltodextrin market are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC, Tereos S.A, Grain Processing Corporation, and The Agrana Group. The report by Expert Market Research extensively covers their market share, production capabilities, and latest developments like plant turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cargill, Incorporated The Archer Daniels Midland Company Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) Roquette Frères Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE) Tereos S.A. Grain Processing Corporation The Agrana Group (VIE: AGR)

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-intensity-sweeteners-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-natural-sweeteners-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com