COVID-19: Responding to the Business Impacts of Non-Dairy Creamer Market 2020 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Non-Dairy Creamer Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global non-dairy creamer is being aided by the global dairy-alternative industry, which attained USD 16.25 billion in 2019. The dairy alternative market is projected to grow further in the forecast period of 2020-2025 at a CAGR of 12.10% and is expected to reach USD 32.26 billion in 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=H&id=173

The non-dairy creamer market is being driven by their rising demand, especially as an alternative to traditional creamers in coffee. Non-dairy creamers are added to an estimated 37 million cups of coffee, annually. Between 2020-2025, the market for plant-based coffee creamers is expected to increase by 20-40%. In North America, a leading non-dairy creamer market, plant-based creamers accounted for nearly 5% of the regional creamer industry, with the market share of the segment expected to grow further in the coming years. In October 2018, plant-based creamers witnessed a growth of over 40% in the US, as compared to 2017.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-dairy-creamer-market

Globally, the market for non-dairy milk alternatives like soy, almond, and coconut has been growing rapidly over the recent years and has shown a growth of almost 107% since 2015. The non-dairy creamers, on the other hand, have seen a comparatively slower growth, growing moderately over the years. However, the industry might witness a healthy growth in the coming years with manufacturers developing products which match the texture and consistency of the traditional creamers. Oat-based creamers are proving especially popular as their flavour and consistency match those of traditional options. They are also seeing a rising demand due to their high nutritional content. Nestlé, a major player in the non-dairy creamer market, recently launched a vanilla-flavoured, oat milk creamer as part of their brand, Coffee Mate’s Natural Bliss line. The Natural Bliss line of the popular creamer brand comprises of plant-based alternatives to dairy creamers. They have also recently launched a Plant-Based Half and Half made of half almond milk and half coconut cream.

Market Breakup by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Non-dairy creamers are available in powder or liquid forms.

Market Breakup by Type:

Low Fat NDC

Medium Fat NDC

High Fat NDC

Based on the fat content in non-dairy creamers, they can be divided into low fat, medium fat, and high-fat types.

Market Breakup by Flavour:

French Vanilla

Caramel

Hazelnut

Irish Creme

Others

They are available in French vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, and Irish crème flavours, among others.

Market Breakup by Application:

Coffee

Milk Tea

Baking Food

Drinks and Candy

Instant Cereal

Others

They find their common applications in coffee, milk tea, baking food, drinks and candy, and instant cereals, among other products.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By region, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Breakup by Feedstock:

Skimmed Milk Powder

Glucose Syrup

Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil

The common feedstock of non-dairy creamers are skimmed milk powder, glucose syrup, and hydrogenated vegetable oil.

Key Findings of the Report:

The non-dairy creamer market is being driven by the growing vegan population.

The market is being aided by the younger consumer, especially women, who are taking up healthier diets.

Non-dairy creamers, containing proteins and dietary fibres, are becoming an appealing option for the increasingly health-conscious consumers.

Lower cost and longer shelf life as compared to traditional dairy creamers are further propelling the industry forward.

Rapid urbanisation and increase in disposable incomes are also aiding the industry growth.

The multiple R & D undertakings by the major players in the industry are providing further impetus to the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed overview of the market for the periods, (2015-2019) and (2020-2025), by the types, flavours, and applications of non-dairy creamers.

The report also analyses the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets.

It gives an in-depth insight into the regional price trends of non-dairy creamer and its feedstock for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report by Expert Market Research analyses the global trade data, covering the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sports-protective-equipment-material-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/neurology-ultrasonic-aspirators-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com